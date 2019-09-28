Nelson County lieutenant arrested and charged with shoplifting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County Sheriff’s lieutenant and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged for shoplifting from an online auction company.
Kaelin Matthews and Lora Armstrong were both charged on Friday for shoplifting.
According to a press release by the Elizabethtown Police Department, an investigation had been started on September 18th at “Fast Track It," located on Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown, KY.
They state that a male and a female had been at the business the previous night, where four nutcrackers and one cooler had been removed from the building without paying for them. Investigators determined that Matthews and Armstrong both arrived at the business in a pickup, where the missing merchandise was placed.
The total value of stolen items is under $500. Both Matthews and Armstrong were arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and booked at the Hardin County Detention Center.
Elizabethtown Police Department are still investigating.
