16th annual Bark in the Park leashed up for a good cause

By Dustin Vogt | September 28, 2019 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 5:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, companions and canines alike headed to Seneca Park for the 16th Annual Bark in the Park, held by the Animal Care Society.

The event kicked off with the 5K Woof & Walk run, allowing dogs and their owners to walk through the park while collecting pledge donations.

Other activities included food, games, contests, and shopping booths from many animal-friendly businesses.

Proceeds from Bark in the Park went to the Animal Care Society, a volunteer driven no-kill animal shelter on Westport Road.

The Animal Care Society has been in business since 1985.

