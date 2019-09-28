16th annual Bark in the Park leashed up for a good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, companions and canines alike headed to Seneca Park for the 16th Annual Bark in the Park, held by the Animal Care Society.
The event kicked off with the 5K Woof & Walk run, allowing dogs and their owners to walk through the park while collecting pledge donations.
Other activities included food, games, contests, and shopping booths from many animal-friendly businesses.
Proceeds from Bark in the Park went to the Animal Care Society, a volunteer driven no-kill animal shelter on Westport Road.
The Animal Care Society has been in business since 1985.
