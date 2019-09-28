Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6 results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores from Week 6 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Trinity 35, St. Xavier 3
Fairdale 27, Bullitt Central 7
Carroll County 59, Shawnee 0
Central Hardin 38, Henry Clay 16
Mercer County 45. Christian Academy 42
DeSales 43, Henry County 6
Manual 42, North Bullitt 3
Fern Creek 43, Eastern 8
Doss 40, Iroquois 0
Ballard 55, George Rogers Clark 14
John Hardin 17, Valley 14
Kentucky Country Day 27, Southern 7
Male 61, Butler 22
Central 31, Meade County 6
Elizabethtown 61, Nelson County 14
North Hardin 42, Bullitt East 6
Atherton at Seneca (Score not reported)
Franklin County 27, Shelby County 7
DuPont Manual 42, North Bullitt 3
Waggener 54, North Oldham 0
PRP 54, Western 6
South Oldham 56, Jeffersontown 13
Bardstown 42, LaRue County 0
Campbellsville 50, Fort Knox 8
Taylor County 49, Casey County 7
Spencer County 46, Marion County 18
Washington County 40, Thomas Nelson 6
Graves County 51, Breckinridge County 16
madison Southern 28, Collins 27
Bethlehem at Lynn Camp (canceled - weather)
INDIANA
Lou. Holy Cross 29, Providence 15
Jennings County 28, Connersville 14
Silver Creek 46, Clarksville 12
North Harrison 24, Eastern (Pekin) 16
Terre Haute South Vigo 49, Bedford-North Lawrence 21
Columbus East 41, Floyd Central 14
Bloomington North 55, New Albany 27
Cathedral 56, Jeffersonville 0
Charlestown 47, Scottsburg 7
Brownstown Central 34, Seymour 28
Salem 39, Corydon Central 0
North Decatur 41, Paoli 0
Columbus North 21, Terre Haute North Vigo 3
Mitchell 52, Madison 20
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.