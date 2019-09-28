Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6 results

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6 results
Check out the scores from Week 6 of Touchdown Friday Night.
September 27, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 12:38 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores from Week 6 of Touchdown Friday Night:

>> VIDEO: TDFN Part 1 | TDFN Part 2 | TDFN Part 3

KENTUCKY

Trinity 35, St. Xavier 3

Fairdale 27, Bullitt Central 7

Carroll County 59, Shawnee 0

Central Hardin 38, Henry Clay 16

Mercer County 45. Christian Academy 42

DeSales 43, Henry County 6

Manual 42, North Bullitt 3

Fern Creek 43, Eastern 8

Doss 40, Iroquois 0

Ballard 55, George Rogers Clark 14

John Hardin 17, Valley 14

Kentucky Country Day 27, Southern 7

Male 61, Butler 22

Central 31, Meade County 6

Elizabethtown 61, Nelson County 14

North Hardin 42, Bullitt East 6

Atherton at Seneca (Score not reported)

Franklin County 27, Shelby County 7

DuPont Manual 42, North Bullitt 3

Waggener 54, North Oldham 0

PRP 54, Western 6

South Oldham 56, Jeffersontown 13

Bardstown 42, LaRue County 0

Campbellsville 50, Fort Knox 8

Taylor County 49, Casey County 7

Spencer County 46, Marion County 18

Washington County 40, Thomas Nelson 6

Graves County 51, Breckinridge County 16

madison Southern 28, Collins 27

Bethlehem at Lynn Camp (canceled - weather)

INDIANA

Lou. Holy Cross 29, Providence 15

Jennings County 28, Connersville 14

Silver Creek 46, Clarksville 12

North Harrison 24, Eastern (Pekin) 16

Terre Haute South Vigo 49, Bedford-North Lawrence 21

Columbus East 41, Floyd Central 14

Bloomington North 55, New Albany 27

Cathedral 56, Jeffersonville 0

Charlestown 47, Scottsburg 7

Brownstown Central 34, Seymour 28

Salem 39, Corydon Central 0

North Decatur 41, Paoli 0

Columbus North 21, Terre Haute North Vigo 3

Mitchell 52, Madison 20

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.