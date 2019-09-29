Classic cars cruise through Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of hot rods and specialty cars were in town and on display for the 41st annual Cruise the Park Auto Show at Iroquois Park.
More than 30 thousand people visited the park to see the nation’s top custom cars and muscle cars, as well as many older vehicles not often seen on the roads.
Charles Duffi, Vice President of Louisville Street Rods, said the Cruise the Park event is unique due to the shade that the park provides, bringing more people in to the event on a bright day compared to parking lots or open fields.
Louisville Street Rods hosted the event, which helps the club raise money for other custom-car projects and for local non-profits including Kosair Charities.
