Crash with semi-truck kills 1 on Old Henry Road
By Tawana Andrew | September 29, 2019 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 7:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) confirmed that the crash happened at 5 AM on Old Henry Road at I-265.

The semi-truck exited off the I-265 northbound ramp onto the westbound Old Henry Rd when it was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle, LMPD said in a press release.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, died at the scene.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

As of 7 AM, traffic was expected to be delayed for about 3 hours.

