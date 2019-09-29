Crash with semi-truck kills 1 on Old Henry Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) confirmed that the crash happened at 5 AM on Old Henry Road at I-265.
The semi-truck exited off the I-265 northbound ramp onto the westbound Old Henry Rd when it was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle, LMPD said in a press release.
The driver of the vehicle, a man, died at the scene.
LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
As of 7 AM, traffic was expected to be delayed for about 3 hours.
