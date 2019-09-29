First responders got in free over the weekend at Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom gave a VIP treatment for first responders on Sunday, as Louisville’s own amusement park gave back to the men and women who serve our communities.
It was a free day at the park for all active duty police officers, firefighters, medics and their families.
The Matheny family told WAVE 3 News that after an extremely busy year, this day was needed for them to spend some time together. At the park, they stayed linked to each other and to their father, because being together as a family doesn’t happen often.
New Hope Fire Department Lieutenant Johnathan Matheny said he knows that every time he walks out the door for work, he’s walking away from moments with his family and leaving them with uncertainty.
“It’s kind of scary not knowing whether or not he’s going to come home,” Katelyn Hess, Matheny’s 17-year-old daughter, said. “But we hope for the best that he is going to come home every time he has to leave.”
Kentucky Kingdom gave complimentary days at the park for local first responders on both Saturday and Sunday.
"It’s awesome to know that we are here as a family and spend time together, because every cherished moment is a cherished moment, because you’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” Johnathan said. For a day, the only worry was which ride was next.
It was Hurricane Bay’s last open weekend before the park’s new Halloscream attraction opens Friday.
