FORECAST: Near-record heat remains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The summer-like heat continues across the region today. While temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, we look to remain just shy of today’s record of 99°.
Gusty winds this afternoon and the ongoing drought will keep our fire danger risk elevated. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies.
High pressure dominates our weather through the middle of the week, keeping us hot and dry. This means we can easily break high-temperature records Monday through Wednesday.
A front passes through the region Thursday into Friday. While not much rain is expected with this front, it will drop our temperatures into the 70s for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.