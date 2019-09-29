Historic monument anchor of Anchorage moved to new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Historic Anchor monument in the city of Anchorage debuted its new central location on Saturday.
The unveiling event took place by the Village Anchor restaurant on Park Road.
The original location for the anchor was downtown, where cars would often park in front of it and decrease its visibility. The new location of the monument is close to the three-way stop of Park Road, Station Road and Evergreen Road and is nearby in proximity to City Hall and the center of town.
Neighbors and city leaders say that the new location allows more people to enjoy the city symbol.
The move was made possible by donations and taxpayer dollars.
