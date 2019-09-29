Hoedown on the Hill raises money for children with special needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People hit the dance floor for folk and square dancing at Green Hill Therapy in Louisville.
The Hoedown on the Hill raised money to support programs for kids with special needs on Saturday night.
The event makes sure that kids can participate in the program even if their families can’t pay.
This year, organizers hoped to raise $125 thousand for the therapies during the event.
In addition to nearly a hundred items donated by our local community businesses, there was also silent auction including the “Green Hill Boutique” specialized “kid art” of projects made in collaboration with patients and their occupational and physical therapists.
