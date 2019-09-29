Horse Euthanized at Santa Anita Marring An Eventful Day of Racing Coast to Coast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Santa Anita , host of November’s Breeders’ Cup championship weekend, experienced another horse breakdown after a race on the track’s Saturday card. In the eighth race, Emtech, a 3-year-old colt trained by Steve Knapp, went down during the stretch drive and minutes later had to be euthanized. Emtech’s fatality marked the 32nd at the California track since December 26.
Emtech’s jockey, Mario Gutierrez, apparently escaped serious injury after the spill.
Meantime there was a major upset in Santa Anita’s Awesome Again Stakes as 25 to 1 longshot, Mongolian Groom led all the way to capture the mile and an eighth race. Runnerup, the Bob Baffert- trained colt, McKinzie, was defeated as the 1 to 9 betting choice. McKinzie had been considered the early favorite for the Breeder’s Cup Classic and still might be the leading candidate after his 2 1/4 length defeat to Mongolian Groom.
There were also key pre- Breeders’ Cup tests at Belmont Park. In a thrilling Jockey Club Gold Cup, Vino Rosso finished first under the wire by a nose over Code of Honor. The stewards posted an inquiry as during a dazzling stretch duel, Vino Rosso bumped Code of Honor a few times as they battled to the wire. There was enough interference to move the stewards to place Code of Honor to first place. With his victory by Saturday’s disqualification and his solid win in the Travers, Code of Honor may have locked up the 3-year-old championship.
Also at Belmont, the brilliant lady, Midnight Bisou, remained in the Horse of the Year chase. The 4-year-old filly captured the Beldame Stakes by just over three lengths to improve her 2019 record to a perfect 7-for-7. Midnight Bisou, trained by Steve Asmussen, was ridden to victory by John Velazquez who subbed for regular rider, Mike Smith.
Smith opted to ride Santa Anita’s Saturday’s card. Midnight Bisou’s owner Jeff Bloom says the Breeders’ Cup Distaff remains the goal.
Churchill Downs hosted a trio of stakes on Saturday night. In the Lukas Classic, Mocito Rojo chased down Silver Dust to take Grade III race in front of a crowd of 17 thousand -plus. In other results at the Downs, Mr. Freeze took the Ack Ack Stakes while Spectacular Gem won the Jefferson Cup.
