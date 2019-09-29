Horse Euthanized at Santa Anita Marring An Eventful Day of Racing Coast to Coast

There were also key pre- Breeders’ Cup tests at Belmont Park. In a thrilling Jockey Club Gold Cup, Vino Rosso finished first under the wire by a nose over Code of Honor. The stewards posted an inquiry as during a dazzling stretch duel, Vino Rosso bumped Code of Honor a few times as they battled to the wire. There was enough interference to move the stewards to place Code of Honor to first place. With his victory by Saturday’s disqualification and his solid win in the Travers, Code of Honor may have locked up the 3-year-old championship.