Man turns $230 into $2.2 million from TwinSpires horse racing bet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man using the TwinSpires betting app has become much richer after a $230 bet won over $2.2 million dollars.
According to a press release, the lucky bettor, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $2,211,783.62 after he was the only winning ticket in the Rainbow 6 jackpot at Gulfstream Park in Florida on Friday night.
The man hit the winning cobination of 5/1/3/9/6/5 in a sequence, which had not been won since July 6th. A mandatory payout was scheduled for Sunday.
Ian Williams, Twinspires president, said that the player made the bet purely to test out the new TwinSpires app.
TwinSpires was created in 2007 by Churchill Downs Incorporated as an online wagering service for Churchill Downs and its family of racetracks nationwide.
