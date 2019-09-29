Newly merged fire department celebrates with the community they serve.

Middletown, Ky. (WAVE) - Newly merged and already making changes, Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS celebrated a successful few months with those they protect on Saturday.
Judson Harten's grandson loves firefighters, so he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to visit the Middletown fire station for the celebration.
Harten doesn’t live in Jefferson County, but his son and family do and he says their safety is a priority.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Harten said. “If there's less complication when the call is going to go to the right department, I think it’s going to keep from duplicating services.”
With 230 crew members, the new Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS became the third largest department in the state on July 1, 2019.
No one lost their jobs because of the merger.
“We did it for one reason, it’s the right thing to do,” Chief Tom Arnold said. “We can provide a better service to the community by being merged, than we can as individual departments, which is our number one focus, saving lives and protecting property.”
Although it’s only been a few months since Anchorage-Middletown, Harrods Creek, Eastwood and Worthington joined forces, Arnold says you can already see a difference.
“With having extra guys and girls on the fire truck and having some extra med units on the street, we've really been able to cut some response times,” Arnold said.
Arnold says adding much needed EMS services has been a huge positive.
“In today's modern fire service, most of the runs you make are medical related, so having those extra ambulances on the street is really going to help our citizens,” Arnold said.
Eastwood and Worthington will have to pay a bit more in taxes right now, but in the long run, Arnold says streamlining operations will save money.
For Harten, all that matters is feeling that his family is safer.
Arnold said there weren’t really any challenges that came from the merger.
The crews were already familiar with each other and the territories because of mutual aid.
The only challenge was getting under one radio system, but that’s already been smoothed out.
