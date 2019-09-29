Police say man broke into Laurel County home and made sandwiches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeowner woke up and found a person in his kitchen making sandwiches.
It happened at a home off of Barbourville Road on Saturday morning.
The homeowner went to his kitchen after hearing a noise and found a man making two mayonnaise sandwiches.
The suspected burglar then asked the homeowner if he would clean up his mess. The suspect took off before deputies got there, but he left some personal belongings behind, including his wallet and ID.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said that an arrest warrant is being obtained for burglary in the first degree.
“All kinds of things could have happened, because most homeowners anymore in the times that we live in are armed and they have weapons in their house," Acciardo said. “If you didn’t know somebody and somebody broke in on you, who knows what’s going to go through your mind at that time.”
No one was hurt. The suspect is not yet in custody, and police don’t believe the public is in any danger.
Details will be released on the suspect’s identity once an arrest warrant is issued. The suspect is described as a white man, six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
