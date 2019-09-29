Two more lawsuits, seven total, filed against Omni Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more women have come forward with claims against an Omni Louisville spa employee, stating they were touched inappropriately during a massage.
These two new lawsuits bring the total to seven against massage therapist Colin Stephenson and Omni Hotels.
In the latest lawsuits, two women claim that Stephenson assaulted them during their session at the Mokara Spa in March and August of this year.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: 5th sexual assault lawsuit filed against Omni Hotel
All claims state that Omni should have known about Stephenson being sued for unwanted sexual touching during a massage at his previous employer, Massage Envy in Jeffersontown.
Omni Hotels referred WAVE 3 News to their previous statement made about the lawsuits.
“We are concerned by the allegations about a former Omni employee, and we are conducting an internal investigation. Every job applicant at Omni who may have direct contact with guests is vetted by criminal background check before hiring, and each hire must complete thorough training,” said Kristen Cadenhead with Omni Hotels and Resorts.
