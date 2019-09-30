Cards quarterbacks back at practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jawon Pass and Malik Cunningham are both practicing as UofL (2-2) prepares for a match up with Boston College (3-2) on Saturday.
“Both guys were out yesterday,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Puma (Pass) was kind of been out there practice throwing, not really running around and it’s kind of the same right now. He’s getting better every day but it’s a very slow healing process with him. Malik (Cunningham) looks a lot better and Malik was out, in cleats running around Sunday. Not full speed yet, but I would anticipate him being ready to go Tuesday’s practice tomorrow. He’s, so he’s getting better and better and better so, I would say really kind of kind of like we were going into your last game the Florida State game was very similar although home was a lot further along and so we’ll be ready again remains to be seen, but he’s getting closer.”
Pass started the Cards first two games. Cunningham has started the last two.
“Whoever is healthy and gives us the best chance to move the offense that’s who we will play,” Satterfield said.
Freshman Evan Conley has been getting more and more reps in practice over the last few weeks. He saw his first action, in relief of Cunningham, in the Cards win over Western Kentucky on September 14.
UofL and Boston College kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The ACC announced today that UofL’s game at Wake Forest (5-0) on October 12 will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
