Cards quarterbacks back at practice

“Both guys were out yesterday,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Puma (Pass) was kind of been out there practice throwing, not really running around and it’s kind of the same right now. He’s getting better every day but it’s a very slow healing process with him. Malik (Cunningham) looks a lot better and Malik was out, in cleats running around Sunday. Not full speed yet, but I would anticipate him being ready to go Tuesday’s practice tomorrow. He’s, so he’s getting better and better and better so, I would say really kind of kind of like we were going into your last game the Florida State game was very similar although home was a lot further along and so we’ll be ready again remains to be seen, but he’s getting closer.”