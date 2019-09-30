Cards Red-White game set for 1 p.m. on October 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The time for the University of Louisville men's basketball team’s public Red-White intrasquad scrimmage in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 12 has been set for 1 p.m.Tickets, priced at $10 each, are on sale at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets will be sold at that location on Saturday prior to UofL’s football game against Boston College. The Cardinals’ football game at Wake Forest on Oct. 12 will be played at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster online at Ticketmaster.com, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders. The direct link to purchase tickets is here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/louisville-cardinals-mens-basketball/event/1600572494B020AC
Tickets are available for UofL students to the scrimmage at no charge. Students may obtain up to two tickets with a valid student ID in advance of the game at the UofL ticket office.
Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2019-20 season are invited to participate in a special select-a-seat event at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Interested individuals must RSVP to attend the Select-A-Seat Event at GoCards.com/Select-A-Seat.This year, seats throughout much of the arena have been reduced in price. Season tickets guarantee the best seating locations, allow access to the biggest match ups prior to the general public, and provide savings on a per game basis. Season ticket packages for the Cardinals’ 19 home games in the KFC Yum! Center are available online at GoCards.com/MBBtickets. Additional information is available by calling the UofL ticket office at 502-852-5151, emailing tickets@gocards.com, or by visiting the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street.
Official release from UofL sports information
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.