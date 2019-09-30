Cards Red-White game set for 1 p.m. on October 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The time for the University of Louisville men's basketball team’s public Red-White intrasquad scrimmage in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 12 has been set for 1 p.m.Tickets, priced at $10 each, are on sale at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets will be sold at that location on Saturday prior to UofL’s football game against Boston College. The Cardinals’ football game at Wake Forest on Oct. 12 will be played at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster online at Ticketmaster.com, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders. The direct link to purchase tickets is here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/louisville-cardinals-mens-basketball/event/1600572494B020AC