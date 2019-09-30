City officials and JCPS team up to stop vaping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville and JCPS teamed up this week to encourage anyone vaping, to stop.
Public health officials gathered during a press conference Monday to warn people about the hundreds of people across the country that reportedly became ill due to vaping.
According to a news release Monday, the United States reported 805 cases of the illness from 46 states and 1 territory that has resulted in twelve deaths.
The release also reported Kentucky has 20 cases under investigation, with three probable cases and one confirmed. One of the cases under investigation is from Louisville.
“I am directing my staff to immediately explore steps we can take within Louisville Metro Government, or working with Metro Council, or the state General Assembly to reduce the use of e-cigarettes in our community, particularly amongst our young people,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said. "To prevent this crisis from getting worse ... we have to work together.”
JCPS recently launched an anti-vaping campaign that Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said is making an impact.
“This new information should be eye-opening to our students, their parents, and our teachers,” said Pollio. “We launched our Vaping Equals campaign to educate middle and high school students in health classes and to bring awareness to our parents. This message is even more important now.”
Vaping and smoking in indoor public places and work-sites in Louisville have been illegal since 2017.
