Everyday tasks could be more at-risk for causing fires under burn ban

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – No matter which side of Clark County you’re living on right now, the grass doesn’t seem to be any greener.
Browning grass, yellowing shrubs and leaves falling off trees seem to be the only signs fall is here on another hot autumn day. Conditions here are dry enough for a burn ban.
“Now, even smoking cigarettes and then flicking that cigarette out can be dangerous,” Tri Township Fire Chief Amir Mousavi said.
The crew at Tri Township Fire was called out Monday afternoon when a semi truck’s brakes caught on fire. Firefighters said this appears to be unrelated to the heat, but they’ve been called out plenty of times when semi brakes have sparked and started a fire.
Mousavi said plenty of everyday things are at risk for starting fires in these conditions.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said his team was called three to four times last week for drought-related fire calls. Clark County Central Alarm was called at lesate a dozen times in that same time span before issuing the burn ban.
“They range from open burning, clearing out fence rows to simply flicking a cigarette into mulch,” Skaggs said. “Last, over the weekend in Clarksville, we had a mulch fire that extended into a structure.”
With that burn ban in place, that means no campfires if you’re camping. Grilling and using stovetops while camping is OK, but you’re urged to watch both carefully to ensure sparks don’t catch on nearby vegetation. Open pit cooking, too, can cause problems with starting fires.
Dead leaves sitting near a muffler, if it sparks, can cause a fire. Even trains driving through can throw sparks and start a fire.
“So we get calls for that all the time in fire service, where there’s a small fire around the train rails, we have to go put those out,” Mousavi said. “But things you don’t even think about can actually start a fire.”
Clear any dead leaves away from your car, extinguish cigarettes instead of throwing them to put them out, Mousavi said. And for now, no fires.
“You know, be aware of what’s going on,” Skaggs said. "Make sure you have a fire extinguisher, water hose if those things are taking place, even in favorable conditions when we’re not in a burn ban. Because in these conditions, Skaggs said, anything that catches on fire, could spread quickly.
Click here for a list of Indiana counties under a burn ban.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.