FORECAST: September ends as the hottest, driest on record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Record-breaking summer-like heat remains the hot weather topic this week.
Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s once again this afternoon with the help of southwesterly winds and plenty of sunshine. We’ll easily obliterate our record high of 94° for this date.
With no rain in the forecast today, this month looks to end as the driest month on record for Louisville.
Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow and Wednesday feature much of the same: record-breaking heat, sunshine, and dry conditions.
A cold front pushes through the region Thursday; before it does, highs max out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Behind the front, temperatures plummet into the 50s by Friday morning. Highs Friday through the weekend mainly sit in the 70s.
