FORECAST: Some could reach 100 degrees on Tuesday

FORECAST: Some could reach 100 degrees on Tuesday
On the heels of a record hot and dry September, we’re in for more of the same until Friday. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Kevin Harned | September 30, 2019 at 4:46 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 11:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the heels of a record hot and dry September, we’re in for more of the same until Friday.

This means plenty of sunshine and a warm morning start will help propel temperatures near the century mark for the first day of October. This would be a record for the date, and the hottest October temperature we’ve ever experienced.

Wednesday comes in with upper 90s again. Thursday brings some relief with a fading cold front. The rain chance is slim, but temperatures will respond.

Expect highs in the 70s by Friday and into the 80s over the weekend, a little more tolerable and closer to normal.

With gusty winds possible and the expanding drought, our fire danger will remain high.

Rainfall chances increase a bit by Monday, but still fall in the scattered category. Hang in there; some relief is on the way!

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2019

>> Click here for the 3-day forecast

>> Get the #WAVE3Weather app

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.