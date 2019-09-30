FORECAST: Some could reach 100 degrees on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the heels of a record hot and dry September, we’re in for more of the same until Friday.
This means plenty of sunshine and a warm morning start will help propel temperatures near the century mark for the first day of October. This would be a record for the date, and the hottest October temperature we’ve ever experienced.
Wednesday comes in with upper 90s again. Thursday brings some relief with a fading cold front. The rain chance is slim, but temperatures will respond.
Expect highs in the 70s by Friday and into the 80s over the weekend, a little more tolerable and closer to normal.
With gusty winds possible and the expanding drought, our fire danger will remain high.
Rainfall chances increase a bit by Monday, but still fall in the scattered category. Hang in there; some relief is on the way!
