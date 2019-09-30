FORECAST: Warmest air of year to shatter all-time October high temperature

ALERTS: THROUGH WEDNESDAY (2 PM-5 PM): Heat index of 98-102°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An upper-level ridge has us baking across the Ohio Valley with record-shattering temperatures.
We pushed into the upper 90s Monday, and we’ll likely be even warmer tomorrow.
While a few areas picked up a smattering of rain, most have been hot and dry. With the loss of solar radiation overnight, we’ll dip only into the 60s and 70s. A warm start to the first of October means a very hot finish with plenty of sunshine. We expect to warm near 99 degrees. This would be a record for the day and the hottest October temperature we’ve ever experienced.
Wednesday comes in with upper 90s again. Thursday brings some relief with a fading cold front. The rain chance is slim, but temperatures will respond.
Expect highs in the 70s by Friday and into the 80s over the weekend, things will be a little more tolerable and closer to normal.
With gusty winds possible and the expanding drought, our fire danger will remain high. Rainfall chances increase a bit by Monday, but still fall in the scattered category.
Hang in there; some relief is on the way.
