Kentucky, Indiana voter registration deadline is October 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline to register to vote in for the general election in Kentucky and Indiana is quickly approaching.
Those needing to register to vote for the first time in Kentucky, change a previously registered voter's address, or update a name have until October 7, 2019, at 4 PM to do so.
Registration cards can be dropped off at any the Jefferson County Clerk's Office's Motor Vehicle Branch locations. Voters can also leave cards at the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center at 701 W. Ormsby Avenue.
Mailed Voter Registration Cards must be postmarked by October 7.
Find a list of Jefferson County Motor Vehicle Branches here.
For those living outside Louisville but inside Kentucky, voters can submit an application in person at their County Clerk's Office, mail in a Voter Registration Application, or register online at GoVoteKY.com.
Kentucky residents can find their County Clerk's Office location here.
Kentucky voters must meet the following qualifications:
- Be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election.
- Non-U.S. citizens, including U.S. nationals, do not qualify.
- Be at least 18 years old by the next General Election.
- Kentucky law allows qualified individuals to register at 17 years of age and be able to participate in a Primary Election if the individual will be 18 years old by the General Election.
- Not be a convicted felon, or else have had your civil rights restored.
- Not have been adjudged mentally incompetent and had voting rights removed.
- Not claim the right to vote outside Kentucky.
Indiana voters can log on to https://indianavoters.in.gov/ to register to vote, check voting status, or find a polling location. Voters can also visit their County Clerk’s Office.
The deadline to register for the upcoming November 5 election is also October 7.
Indiana voters must meet the following qualifications:
- Have a valid Indiana Driver's License or Indiana State Identification Card.
- Be a citizen of the United States.
- Be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal or special election. (A 17-year-old may register and vote in the primary election if the voter turns 18 on or before the next general or municipal election.)
- Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 DAYS before the next general, municipal, or special election.
- Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
More than 3 million people are registered to vote in Kentucky as of August 2019 and more than 4 million are registered to vote in Indiana.
