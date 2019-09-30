Kentucky Lottery scholarship program celebrates 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A well-known scholarship program for Kentucky students celebrated its 20th anniversary at an event at the University of Louisville on Monday.
KEES, or the Kentucky Education Excellence scholarship, was created back in 1999 by the Kentucky Lottery. It provides scholarships for Kentucky students who attend a certified Kentucky high school and obtain a grade point average of 2.5 or more.
The program is funded by the lottery through the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
Since the creation of the KEES program, more than 200 million dollars has been given out through scholarships to University of Louisville students, and millions more throughout other colleges in the state of Kentucky.
