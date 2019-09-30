Luke Hancock’s 2013 Most Outstanding Player Award restored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five former UofL basketball players reached an agreement with the NCAA to have their individual achievements restored, approximately 19 months after the university's 2013 national championship was forfeited.
The NCAA ruled in February 2018 to vacate more than 120 wins, plus UofL’s 2013 national title, as well as its Final Four appearance the year before.
The ruling punctuated a lengthy investigation into allegations that former staffer Andre McGee arranged for strippers and prostitutes to perform at on-campus parties attended by basketball players and recruits from 2011-15.
The five players -- Luke Hancock, Gorgui Dieng, Stephan Van Treese, Tim Henderson and Michael Marra -- had their statistics “validated -- without an asterisk,” according to a statement from a law firm representing them.
The NCAA has not yet responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for comment.
Hancock was named Most Outstanding Player during UofL’s title run in 2013; that honor was restored as well Monday.
The championship itself was not restored and is not expected to be.
The scandal first rocked the program in 2014, and was one of several that took place on the watch of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who was fired just before the start of the 2017-18 season, when he was implicated in the FBI’s sweeping investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball. Pitino’s boss, former athletic director Tom Jurich, also was fired as part of that scandal.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.