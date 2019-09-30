Man accused of severely beating infant son appears in court

Man accused of severely beating infant son appears in court
Donnie Rowe pleaded not guilty to abuse and assault charges after allegedly causing skull fractures and other head trauma to his two-month-old son. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute | September 30, 2019 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 1:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man accused of beating his infant son to the point of near-death appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court Monday.

Donnie Rowe pleaded not guilty to abuse and assault charges after allegedly causing skull fractures and other head trauma to his two-month-old son.

According to police, Rowe admitted to the acts and was arrested last Tuesday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Man admitted to being on drugs, beating 2-month-old son

On Monday, prosecution asked about their motion to get a look at Rowe’s medical records. There will be another pretrial conference on November 12.

Rowe is being held on a $500,000 dollar cash bond.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.