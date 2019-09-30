Man accused of severely beating infant son appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man accused of beating his infant son to the point of near-death appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court Monday.
Donnie Rowe pleaded not guilty to abuse and assault charges after allegedly causing skull fractures and other head trauma to his two-month-old son.
According to police, Rowe admitted to the acts and was arrested last Tuesday.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Man admitted to being on drugs, beating 2-month-old son
On Monday, prosecution asked about their motion to get a look at Rowe’s medical records. There will be another pretrial conference on November 12.
Rowe is being held on a $500,000 dollar cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.