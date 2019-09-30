Names of victims from I-64 crash released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County woman was injured and a Trimble County man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin County yesterday.
According to Kentucky State Police, the collision involved three vehicles and happened in the westbound lanes near exit 58 around 5:35 p.m.
Investigators say a semi driven by Jerry Wayne Elders, Jr., 45, of Flint, Michigan, struck a Jeep Liberty from behind causing a chain reaction in which the Jeep and the semi hit the rear of a Ford Explorer.
The driver of the Jeep, Jeffrey Curtis, 61, of Bedford, died in the crash. Elders and the driver of the Explorer, Trina Summers, 61, of Shepherdsville, were treated for minor injuries at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Summers is the wife of Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers.
Elders was arrested by KSP on a charge of manslaughter and booked into the Franklin County Detention Center. State police say additional charges are expected against Elders.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.