Person found shot at food mart in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood after one person was found with a gunshot wound at a food mart.
As confirmed by Metrosafe, police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 900 block of Dixie Highway at 1:59 p.m.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound at the food mart, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether the shooting happened at that location.
LMPD are still investigating the scene.
This story will be updated with further details.
