Planning commission to hold public meeting to discuss the future for One Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Planning Commission is holding a public meeting on Monday night at the Kentucky International Convention Center, for both residents in the Highland neighborhood and the developers of One Park to discuss the mixed-use high-rise planned at Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.
Signs installed around the Highlands in the Cherokee Triangle area have shown opposition to the project, but neighbors and businesses who support the project are hopeful that more information presented Monday may change some minds.
Some Highlands neighbors have the feeling that the high rise is too tall. After 12 public meetings with Jefferson Development Group, residents in the area aren’t yet sold on the One Park project.
The project brings around 400 new condos and apartments with a boutique hotel, restaurants and shops.
Leroy Chittenden, a Cherokee Triangle neighbor said that the traffic was his big concern.
"Have they taken care to make sure the traffic is going to be dealt with?” Chittenden said.
Several neighbors also are worried that more cars will wreak havoc on busy intersections in the area.
“Rush hour is just incredible, it’s just incredible,” said Chittenden.
Supporters say that traffic lanes and signals will be improved. Another belief is that the One Park project will be better for the area than the mix of businesses and blacktop that currently resides there.
Greater Louisville Incorporated leaders, such as Iris Wilbur, GLI Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, have become more vocal on big Louisville projects since the Top Golf controversy.
“Right now, if you look at that corridor of Grinstead and Lexington, it’s an absolute eyesore,” Wilbur said.
Leaders say that prime housing next to I-64 across from Cherokee Park will help attract and retain talent in the city.
“To live somewhere and work somewhere, you know, experience retail and restaurant all within a close proximity of one development, it is really attractive and Louisville needs to be thinking forward and how to seize those opportunities.” Wilbur said.
GLI also contends compromises were made to accommodate neighbors, such as going to just one tower and bringing the original 34 stories down to 18.
The project will not be as tall as 1400 Willow, a well-known high rise in the middle of Cherokee Triangle.
Leo and Mary Fante, who own Fante’s coffee on the site property, say their kids moved away because of jobs and other amenities that Louisville doesn’t have.
“Do we want to move forward, do we want to compete with Nashville?” Leo said.
The Fantes say they will move into the new property when it finishes. They think park neighbors have forgotten that Cherokee Park’s creator Frederick Olmstead requested high rises be around the park.
It’s been said Olmstead wanted single family residences, multi-family dwellings and high-rise buildings around the park, just like those around his Central Park in New York.
“The sight lines of his landscape architecture are best enjoyed from an elevated view,” Leo said.
Today, the coffee shop owners’ signs that said “build it” were taken off his property. He said someone who opposes the project replaced his signs at the business with theirs.
