Prominent Louisville jeweler sued by alleged victim of multi-thousand dollar scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Accused of scamming a customer out of a ring worth thousands, a prominent Louisville jeweler is now facing felony charges and the woman taking the owners to court wants to warn others.
Seng Jewelers has been indicted for theft. The lawsuit says the jeweler sold a $54,000 Harry Winston ring for Jo Lynn Baker, but never paid out.
Baker says her portion of the sale was supposed to be between $35,000 and $40,000. She consigned the ring to pay for her cancer treatments.
“Well I have significant challenges every morning that I awaken to and I really didn’t need this on top of it all,” Baker said. “So, how do I feel? How would anyone feel if they had a very valuable asset stolen from them?”
Frustrated and feeling violated, Baker says she had nothing but stellar experiences with the shop in the past. That’s why she said she trusted them, until they sold the ring and kept coming up with different plans on how they were going to pay her.
“Checks never showed up, I would make phone calls and they were frequently not returned,” Baker said. “Then a payment plan and another payment plan, so it didn’t look to me that there was any truthfulness at the end of it all and that was the final straw.”
Lee and Scott Davis have been indicted on felony theft related charges because of the ring.
It turns out, Seng Jewelers, isn’t just accused of owing money to a customer, it owes over $25,000 in property taxes for 2016 and 2017. They’re late on 2018 payments as well.
The attorney representing Seng Jewelers responded Thursday, denying Baker’s allegations. When asked about the unpaid property taxes, the attorney said they hope to present a settlement proposal to the State soon.
