Shively Police investigating shooting at Dixie Highway barber shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway on Monday afternoon.
Lieutenant Josh Myers confirmed that Shively PD were called at 12:10 p.m. from Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital that a victim was shot at the barber shop on Dixie Highway. The victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot, and was then transferred over to University Hospital.
He stated the victim, a black male in his 40s, was the business owner of the barber shop.
No updates on the man’s condition or the shooter at this time. Motives for the shooting are also unknown.
Shively PD is still investigating.
