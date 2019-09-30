Three new soccer fields debut at Wyandotte Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A ribbon cutting was held at Wyandotte Park on Monday as three new soccer fields had their grand opening.
Louisville City FC and Mayor Greg Fischer were in attendance as three new turf soccer fields opened up to the public.
Each of the fields are five-a-side sized and open to all park goers.
The project was funded by the Louisville Parks Foundation, which raised enough to open up new fields in three Louisville parks so far, including Beechmont and William Harrison Parks.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.