Toddler grazed by bullet recovering at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child who was a victim of gun violence is now at home recovering after a bullet came through the front door of her home.
Family members spoke to WAVE 3 News on Monday. The shooting happened Thursday night at the home in the 2200 block of Rowan Street in the Portland neighborhood.
Terri Keeley said her daughter-in-law asked her to come over after having concerns about the commotion outside of her home. Keeley said a group of people was surrounding a car on Rowan Street fighting, and that’s when shots rang out. One of the bullets grazed her 2-year-old granddaughter Jasmine.
“She was waiting at the door for granny,” Keeley said.
Keeley said her granddaughter was waiting for her when several rounds went off. The home has surveillance cameras; on the video, a group of people was surrounding a car fighting.
"I didn't have time to think what to do," Keeley said.
Keeley was frantic trying to get into the house.
“When I made it into the house I didn’t know that anything had happened." Keeley said, "I just thought they were hiding.”
Two bullets went through the front door. One grazed Jasmine right below her stomach. She was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where she had surgery. She’s home now and is getting back to her normal self.
"It could have been a way different scenario," Keeley said.
Police arrested 19-year-old Ismail Ali on Friday. Police said several witnesses saw him firing the gun, then leaving the area. His arrest report said he lives just a few doors down from where the shooting happened.
The judge pointed out Ali’s criminal history during his court appearance on Saturday.
“He’s 19 years old and his record is horrible,” the judge said.
As for Jasmine, Keeley said she’s been frightened by loud noises since this all happened, things that used to sound normal.
“It was just a car going down the street; they went over a water bottle and it popped and it scared her,” Keeley said.
Keeley said she is grateful Jasmine is alive.
"Violence to stop, this is ridiculous," Keeley said.
Ali is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $250,000.
