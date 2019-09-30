Two people shot in the Shawnee neighborhood

Two people shot in the Shawnee neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting reported in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday afternoon. (Source: Gray News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 30, 2019 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 3:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting reported in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirmed that LMPD had responded to a call on 34th and Market Streets that came in at 3:07 p.m.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said that when officers arrived on scene, there were two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in the case. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.