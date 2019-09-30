Two people shot in the Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting reported in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirmed that LMPD had responded to a call on 34th and Market Streets that came in at 3:07 p.m.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said that when officers arrived on scene, there were two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the case. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
