Waterfront Botanical Gardens to open this week

Waterfront Botanical Gardens to open this week
This photo shows the Graeser Education Center education center.
By Sydney Harbin | September 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 2:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens is scheduled to open this week after years of construction.

Phase one of the project will open to the public with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4.

The Graeser Family Education Center will be the first onsite building on the 23-acre urban botanical gardens. The early phase will include the educational gardens around the center, the Evergreen Tapestry, and a pollinator meadow.

The education center will also be available to use for event space. Waterfront Botanical Gardens President Kasey Maier said private events, including a couple of weddings, already have been reserved.

RELATED STORIES:

The attention now turns to Phase two. It will consist of the visitor center, children’s garden, and planted trellis.

So far, $10.25 million of a $16 million goal for Phase two has been raised.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.