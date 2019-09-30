Waterfront Botanical Gardens to open this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens is scheduled to open this week after years of construction.
Phase one of the project will open to the public with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4.
The Graeser Family Education Center will be the first onsite building on the 23-acre urban botanical gardens. The early phase will include the educational gardens around the center, the Evergreen Tapestry, and a pollinator meadow.
The education center will also be available to use for event space. Waterfront Botanical Gardens President Kasey Maier said private events, including a couple of weddings, already have been reserved.
RELATED STORIES:
The attention now turns to Phase two. It will consist of the visitor center, children’s garden, and planted trellis.
So far, $10.25 million of a $16 million goal for Phase two has been raised.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.