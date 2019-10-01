Donation drive aimed at keeping LMPD Officer Nick Rodman’s legacy alive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Officer Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation is teaming up with the Center for Women and Families and the Louisville Metro Police Department for a donation drive.
Rodman was killed in March of 2017 during a police chase.
The foundation aims to keep his legacy alive, and that’s exactly what his wife Ashley hopes this drive will do.
Bins will be set up at different locations across Louisville and Southern Indiana to collect needed items throughout October, which is designated National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Moments like these and seeing the people that we’re helping, are really what push us forward, and get us through the emotional aspects of this,” Ashley Rodman said. “The whole purpose of the non-profit is to focus on Nick’s life, and how we can continue forward by honoring his legacy of service.”
Ashley said combining LMPD with the Center for Women and Families perfectly matches Nick’s love for helping people.
Below you can find what is needed and where to donate.
