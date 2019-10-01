DUI suspect arrested 13 months after crash that killed passenger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than a year after a deadly crash in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood, the man whom police say was driving intoxicated has been arrested on manslaughter charges.
Jaynard Owens, 38, is also charged with DUI and being a persistent felony offender.
The crash happened in August of last year at Clay and East Gray streets.
The driver crashed into a telephone pole.
Lashara McElroy, 39, who was a passenger in Owens’ car, did not survive.
Her mother said Owens also was injured in the crash.
He was indicted in April, but just recently arrested.
Owens’ criminal history includes felony convictions for fleeing police and trafficking drugs.
