Duke Energy hosting public forum on potential rate hikes

New Albany, In. (WAVE) - Duke Energy is hosting a public hearing about a potential rate hike that could cost customers more money.
It will be at the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp Facilities Services Center on Grant Line Road.
The meeting starts on October 1 at 6 p.m. ,but anyone interested in attending is asked to be there by 5:45 p.m.
The rate hike would be approximately 15.5% when fully phased in.
It would happen in two phases, with the first hike happening in 2020 and the other in 2021.
Duke Energy says the rate hike is needed for operating and maintenance cost and for improvement projects.
A final decision on the rate hike isn’t expected until April of 2020.
