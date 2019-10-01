First responders visit Chicago firefighter in Louisville for cancer treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville first responders showed that no hero fights alone as members of Louisville Metro Police, firefighters, and Louisville Pipe and Drums have been making many trips to Jewish Hospital visiting a Chicago firefighter here for cancer treatment.
Ernest Ray has been in treatment for months, and was transferred to Jewish Hospital for treatment after facing a serious prognosis.
This past spring, Ray told one of his nurses that he was feeling lonely due to being so far away from family and friends. That nurse started making calls, first to Yellow Ambulance, to have local heroes come in and pay a visit.
Louisville firefighters answered the call soon after and formed a friendship that has extended to other fellow first responders.
In pictures that have been taken in their many visits, Ray can be seen smiling, surrounded by many of the friends made during that time.
Louisville Pipe and Drums brought their instruments with them this week and performed for him.
There have been a steady flow of officers and firefighters over the past weeks and months that continue to visit Ray on a regular basis.
