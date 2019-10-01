FORECAST: Hottest October day in Louisville’s history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The record-breaking heat remains across the region. Highs once again reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. The timing and placement of afternoon clouds may be the difference between 99° and 100° for a high in Louisville.
Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight.
Tomorrow’s weather will be nearly identical to today’s as high-pressure remains dominant.
A cold front sweeps through the region Thursday. Before it does, highs max out in the upper 80s and low 90s. This front will be severely lacking moisture, so rain chances are minimal.
Behind the front, temperatures plummet into the 50s by Friday morning. Friday’s highs only climb into the 70s; this is where our temperatures should be at this time of the year.
The cooler temperatures remain through the weekend before our next system brings small rain chances to start the next work week.
