FORECAST: Record temperatures set today, cooler by Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures have reached record levels this afternoon topping the previous record of 91 degrees.
We’re also set to make a new all-time October record high surpassing the previous 93-degree temperature set on October 8, 2007.
Temperatures stay very warm into the overnight hours under mainly clear skies with lows in the 70s.
Another record high is expected Wednesday as we surge into the upper 90s.
A cold front will arrive late Thursday with a very slim rain chance, but a very big cooldown. In fact, we’ll see highs by Friday in the mid-70s.
Another front Sunday into Monday brings a slightly better rain chance and a reinforcing push of cooler air. Morning lows early next week will be in the 40s.
Hello Fall, we’ve been waiting for you!
