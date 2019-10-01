Governor Bevin pushes to remove retirement taxes for veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin celebrated another endorsement, this time from a group of Kentucky veterans.
The Veterans for Bevin Coalition praised Bevin for making Kentucky what they called the “most veteran-friendly state in the country.” They cited his efforts to work with legislators to secure funds for veterans and veteran programs.
Bevin said he was grateful and shared his hope to do away with taxing retirement income for veterans.
“The small amount of Revenue that generates for the state is not even remotely worth and not even remotely comparable to the sacrifice that has been made,” Bevin said.
Bevin said the plan to get rid of taxes for retirement income for veterans would likely not come as a stand-alone bill, but rather as part of a more comprehensive tax bill that includes many other parts.
