Hardin County man arrested for child sexual exploitation

UPTON, Ky. (WAVE) - An undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police resulted in the arrest a Hardin County man on charges involving online activities for the purpose of child sexual exploitation.
Larry Russell Oldham, 37, was taken into custody Sept. 30 by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.
The investigation began after it was discovered that Oldham was in contact with a juvenile online from whom he was attempting to get nude images. Investigators say Oldham also sent nude images of himself to the juvenile.
Oldham is being held in the Barren County Detention Center on two counts of using an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense and three counts of distribution of obscene material to a minor.
