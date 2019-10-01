JCPS hosting community forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting a community forum.
The meeting is happening October 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gheens Academy on the campus of Louisville Male High School.
It will give parents the chance to give feedback about the new student assignment plan, and share their ideas on what four new JCPS schools should look like before construction begins.
There will be three new elementary schools. They’ll be along West Broadway, in Newburg and along the Dixie Corridor.
A middle school is also planned in the east end.
More than a dozen JCPS team members will be available at the community forum to answer questions and give information to families about several topics.
They include the JCPS Backpack of Success Skills, nutrition services, racial equity, school culture and climate, student supports and transportation services.
