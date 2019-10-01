Jeffersonville PD hires former LMPD officer who resigned amid lawsuit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer at the center of a racial profiling lawsuit has been hired by the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Monday afternoon, a small group gathered outside City Hall to protest the hiring of Kevin Crawford.
He resigned from LMPD in June, and is named in a lawsuit filed by Tyrone Daugherty.
The group behind the protest has concerns about putting Crawford on the streets until that lawsuit is resolved.
"We just don't want any type of unrest in Jeffersonville," Clark County NAACP President Anita Fields said. "And we do not want to see any of our citizens racially profiled or any type of police misconduct with the citizens of our community."
The group calls the hire “unacceptable” and is asking for a meeting with Mayor Mike Moore, and the police merit board.
Last year, Crawford pulled Daugherty over in the west end, saying Daugherty didn’t use a turn signal. Body-camera video of the stop showed the driver and passenger being pulled out of the car and searched for drugs as a K-9 searched the car.
No drugs were found.
