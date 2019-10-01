John Hardin classmates make homecoming game memory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homecoming night turned into a memorable moment on the field for one Hardin County student.
Fans came out to John Hardin High School on Friday night for the game against Louisville Valley High School. It was the act of kindness displayed during halftime that is being shared all over social media.
Yukiah Reyes, a senior wide receiver for the Bulldogs, was voted homecoming king until he relinquished his crown to a classmate and homecoming court nominee Matthew Riddle, a student with Down syndrome.
In a video posted on the school’s Facebook page, Riddle was visibly excited about being crowned homecoming king and was met with high-fives and hugs from his classmates.
(Story continues below the Facebook post.)
Fans at the football game applauded the display of kindness represented on the field as Riddle received his new crown and sash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.