Judge denies bond for man accused of killing co-worker at Big O Tires

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – The man charged with shooting and killing his co-worker inside a Big O Tires store in Jeffersonville returned to court Tuesday.
Bobby Powell’s attorney asked for a bond reduction.
Powell was arrested in July. Court records said he admitted to police that he’d shot James Winters, who he worked with at Big O Tires following an argument earlier that day. Since then, Powell has been held without bond.
During a bond reduction hearing, Jeffersonville Police Det. Sam Moss testified to the judge that according to evidence recovered, as well as witness statements, Powell and Winters had gotten into an argument on the morning of the shooting. Moss said Winters had left the Big O Tires and Powell went to get his handgun out of his locker.
Then, later in the morning when Winters had come back to work, Moss said Powell had gone over to where Winters was in the mechanic bay and talked to him, sparking a new argument. Video surveillance showed, and witnesses confirmed, Winters didn’t have a weapon but walked quickly toward Powell, who then pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.
Judge Vicki Carmichael denied the request for bond, bringing tears to the eyes of Winters’ family members as they came out of the courtroom.
“I loved my son,” James Winters’ mother said. “I hope (Powell) pays. I hope he gets life. I hope they fry him.”
Powell is facing charges of possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license, aggravated battery and murder. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 12.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.