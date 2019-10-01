Judge orders suspect convicted of murdering IU student Jill Behrman released from prison

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - A man that was charged with murder of Indiana University student Jill Behrman in 2000 has been ordered released from prison by a federal judge on Monday.
John Myers was charged back in 2006 with murder. According to the Associated Press, on Monday, US District Court Judge James Sweeney ruled that Myers’ legal representation during the trial was so ineffective that his Sixth Amendment rights were violated.
Judge Sweeney ordered Myers’ release within 120 days unless prosecutors opt to retry him.
Behrman went missing in May 2000 after going for a bike ride. Her remains were found by hunters in 2003.
Myers was originally convicted and sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder.
