Lane change leads to arrest for dealing meth

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Police trooper for an unsafe lane change ended with the driver arrested for dealing in meth.
The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville when Trooper Tatum Rohlfing saw a pickup truck make an unsafe movement.
After pulling the truck over, Rohlfing found the license plate on the truck was registered to another vehicle. The driver, Jay J. Hart, 58, of Jeffersonville, had a suspended license. During a search of the truck, Rohlfing found more than 40 grams of meth along with drug paraphernalia.
Hart was booked into the Clark County Jail on felony charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. He is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
