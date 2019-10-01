Louisville first responders travel to Chicago to visit fellow hero fighting cancer

Louisville first responders travel to Chicago to visit fellow hero fighting cancer
Louisville first responders showed that no hero fights alone and have been traveling to Chicago to visit a Chicago firefighter fighting off cancer. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department - Facebook)
By Natalia Martinez | October 1, 2019 at 1:38 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 1:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville first responders showed that no hero fights alone as members of Louisville Metro Police, firefighters, and Louisville Pipe and Drums have been traveling to Chicago to visit a Chicago firefighter fighting off cancer.

Ernest Ray has been battling cancer for months. He’s been in treatment at the hospital and faces a serious prognosis.

This past spring, Louisville firefighters paid him a visit that has formed a friendship and has extended to other fellow first responders.

Louisville firefighters on a visit that started with a visit and a friendship last Spring.
Louisville firefighters on a visit that started with a visit and a friendship last Spring. (Source: Louisville Fire - Facebook)

In pictures that have been taken in their many visits, Ray can be seen smiling, surrounded by many of the friends made during that time.

Louisville Pipe and Drums brought their instruments with them this week and performed for him. There has been a steady flow of officers and firefighters visiting over the past weeks and months.

Louisville Pipe and Drums giving a special performance for Ray at the hospital.
Louisville Pipe and Drums giving a special performance for Ray at the hospital. (Source: Louisville Pipe and Drums - Facebook)

Louisville heroes decided to step up and visit Ray once a post was made online about his condition.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.