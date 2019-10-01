Louisville first responders travel to Chicago to visit fellow hero fighting cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville first responders showed that no hero fights alone as members of Louisville Metro Police, firefighters, and Louisville Pipe and Drums have been traveling to Chicago to visit a Chicago firefighter fighting off cancer.
Ernest Ray has been battling cancer for months. He’s been in treatment at the hospital and faces a serious prognosis.
This past spring, Louisville firefighters paid him a visit that has formed a friendship and has extended to other fellow first responders.
In pictures that have been taken in their many visits, Ray can be seen smiling, surrounded by many of the friends made during that time.
Louisville Pipe and Drums brought their instruments with them this week and performed for him. There has been a steady flow of officers and firefighters visiting over the past weeks and months.
Louisville heroes decided to step up and visit Ray once a post was made online about his condition.
