Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog

The record heat and expanding severe drought will continue to make the headlines for a couple more days. A cold front will send in cooler weather by Friday with modest warming this weekend. Another front Sunday evening into Monday will attempt to “reset” our temperatures as well. Unfortunately, only the latter has a somewhat decent rain chance with it. We still need it to dig a bit more into our area and slow down to really make a small dent in the drought situation. For now, the speed of this system is still not locked in. We will continue to monitor it!